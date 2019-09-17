Sept 17 celebrated with different names across erstwhile Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Karimnagar: September 17, the day on which Hyderabad State was merged with the Indian Union in 1948, was celebrated with different names by various political parties across old Karimangar district on Tuesday.

While Bharatiya Janata Party termed it as liberation day, Congress party observed it as merger day, and the Left parties celebrated the victory of Telangana Armed Struggle.

Karimnagar MP B Sanjay Kumar along with BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana and town president Bethi Mahender Reddy hoisted tricolor at district party office.

BJP leaders said that Telangana people got liberation from Nizam rulers with the merger of Hyderabad state in India union with police action on September 17, 1948.

While Congress party district president Katakam Murthy hoisted national flag at DCC officer here, MLC T Jeevan Reddy celebrated the event at his residence in Jagitial.

Jeevan Reddy said that Telangana Armed Struggle was done for the merger of Hyderabad state with the India Union. However, some political parties were trying to project it as a fight waged against a religion. But, it was not against any religion or caste, he said.

Contrary with two arguments, CPI and CPM leaders informed that unable to tolerate suppression, harassments by Razakars and Nizam rules, local people waged armed struggle.

Garlanding the statue of Armed struggle leader Chakali Ilamma, CPM district secretary Geetla Mukunda Reddy found fault with BJP, which had no role in the agitation, of trying to give it a communal colour since local people and farmers fought with Muslim rulers.

CPI district secretary Ponaganti Kedari and TDP leader Kalyadapu Agaiah hosted national flag at their offices.

Telangana freedom fighters remembered

Nizamabad: Telangana merger or liberation day was observed grandly in Nizamabad and Kamareddy district on 17th September. TRS, BJP and Congress party’s leader’s hoisted flags in their offices, paid tributes to the Telangana movement martyrs.

On the occasion of liberation day TRS party leaders, hoisted flag in Nizamabad district TRS party office, party district president Eega Gangareddy and party leaders paid tributes to the Telangana martyrs. On the occasion, Gangareddy said we are remembering the Telangana freedom fighters because of their sacrificies that made the State to join in Indian union.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders hoisted flag in BJP office, Party district president Palle Gangareddy hoisted flag and paid tributes to the Telangana martyrs. He said that because of the fight of Telangana freedom fighters, now we are breathing freedom. He demanded the Telangana government to celebrate Telangana liberation day officially.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, Former MLA Yendela Lakshmi Narayana and BJP Party leaders participated in the event.

Later BJP Party leaders paid tributes to the Telangana martyrs and organized a bike rally from Gandhi Chowk to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue, former MLA Yendela Lakshmi Narayana flagged off the rally. BJP activists raised the slogans to the support of Telangana freedom fight and against to the Nizam.

Other party activists paid tributes to Telangana martyrs and hoisted flags in villages and towns.

In Kamareddy district also BJP and other party leaders celebrated the Telangana liberation day. In Jukkal town former MLA, BJP Leader Aruna Thara hoisted flag and paid tributes to the martyrs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter