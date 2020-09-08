Weather turns harsh in Telangana

Maximum temperatures in Hyderabad go up, hovering close to 35 degree Celsius

Hyderabad: After the bountiful rains in August when South West Monsoons were active, the weather in Hyderabad in September is now warmer by a few degrees.

Usually, during September, the day time temperatures in Hyderabad hover around 30 degree Celsius. However, for the last two few days, the maximum temperatures have gone-up and are hovering close to 35 degree Celsius.

On Monday, several parts of the city registered temperatures going beyond 35 degree Celsius, which is five degree Celsius above normal temperature. With skies being mostly sunny, dry weather conditions along with higher humidity made it difficult for all in Hyderabad on Monday.

The data with Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has indicated that that Shapur Nagar and Uppal has recorded highest temperature of 35.9 degree Celsius till 3 pm on Monday, followed by Kukatpally (35.7 degree Celsius), Rajendra Nagar (35.6 degree Celsius) and Malkajgiri (35.5 degree Celsius).

During the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Hayathnagar. In the entire Telangana State, Wyra in Khammam recorded the highest temperatures of 38 degree Celsius.

The Met department officials attributed the prevailing weather conditions to the East-West shear zone which is running roughly along the cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area over East Central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast at 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Days apart, even nights in Hyderabad are getting hotter with temperatures going above normal. The minimum temperature recorded by Meteorological Department at its observatory in Begumpet on Sunday night was 25 degree Celsius, which is three degree Celsius above the normal.

Weather is expected to remain on the hotter side, as the 24-hour forecast from TSDPS suggests that maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 33 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius while the minimum temperatures could be in the range of 23 degree Celsius to 25 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, a weather warning with Meteorological Department indicated that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana in the next two days.

