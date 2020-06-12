Septuagenarian carves fame through wooden deities in Asifabad

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:27 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Ippalapalli Sadanandam, a septuagenarian artist by profession in Kaghaznagar town, has been quietly sculpting his way to fame for the past several decades. He is particularly known for creating captivating yet eco-friendly idols of various deities of Hindu religion using sacred wood of Calotropis procera or Jilledu. His clientele includes customers from the western world, an indicative of his creative skills.

A resident of Sirsilk Colony, Sadanandam, a school dropout after matriculation, was drawn to the field of art right from his childhood days. He is known for drawing outstanding images of animals, humans and of nature. He honed his drawing skills and forayed into micro-painting and wood carvings as well. He has so far produced over 150 idols of Hindu gods including Lord Vinayaka, Shiva, Hanuman and goddess Paravati.

“Art has been my passion since childhood mainly on account of my parents who were creative weavers by profession. I developed a penchant for carving idols with white jilleda wood and clay some four decades back. I find the craft interesting at this age of retirement and have earned recognition as well,” the multi-talented artist told Telangana Today.

The artist says he follows strict norms while carving an idol of a deity since it is worshipped by devotees. For instance, he would abstain from eating meat and does not use mattress to sleep at the time of making an idol. He uses surgical blades to achieve precision. His impressive array of carvings have fetched him orders from the US recently.

Apart from carving wooden deities, Sadanandam also makes clay moulds of Lord Vinayaka during Ganesh Chaturthi festival. So far, the artist has made 515 idols including with a 10-feet clay idol being his best. His customers are not only from Kaghaznagar but also from Mancherial, Bellampalli, Hyderabad and Warangal cities.

