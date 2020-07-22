Serena, daughter Olympia to own soccer team in USA

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 4:23 pm

Hyderabad: Tennis legend Serena Williams and daughter Olympia have become owners of the National women’s soccer team in the USA.

According to Baseline Tennis, the 23-times Grand Slam winner along with her husband Alexis Ohanian and two-year-old daughter has yet to announce the team’s name though at the moment it will be called as Angel City. The National Women’s Soccer League has announced that it’ll have an expansion team in Los Angeles for the 2022 season.

“I am proud to be a part of this wonderful group (majority women!) working to bring a women’s professional football club to Los Angeles,” Ohanian Sr. wrote in an announcement on Instagram. “As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front-row seat to this revolution.”

