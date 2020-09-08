Serena Williams battles her way into US Open quarterfinals

Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, had to summon up every last ounce of strength to depose 15th seed Maria Sakkari in three, hard-fought sets.

By | Published: 11:34 am

New York: Serena Williams battled into the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday as second seed Dominic Thiem sailed through to the last eight of the men’s draw at Flushing Meadows.

Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, had to summon up every last ounce of strength to depose 15th seed Maria Sakkari in three, hard-fought sets.

The 38-year-old American needed almost two and a half hours to dislodge her 25-year-old Greek counterpart 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

However, second seed Sofia Kenin said she would have a good cry after crashing out of the US Open on Monday and then start looking forward to Roland Garros.

Kenin, winner of the 2020 Australian Open, was bundled out of the last 16 at Flushing Meadows in straight sets by Elise Mertens of Belgium.

Kenin, the highest seeded player left in the tournament, lost 6-3, 6-3, in just 1hr 14 mins, leaving her pretty upset.

“I cried after already. Just trying to hold it back right now. Not happy about that match,” she told reporters.

“Tonight is not going to be such a great night because obviously I’m pretty bummed about what happened.

Unseeded Azarenka came from a set down to oust 20th seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6

Serena will play Tsvetana Pironkova for a place in the semi-finals after the Bulgarian ousted France’s Alize Cornet in another draining three-setter.

Pironkova, playing her first tournament in three years after a lengthy break in which she gave birth to her son, prevailed 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

“It’s absolutely unreal, I really can’t believe it,” said Pironkova, whose last tournament appearance before this year’s US Open was the 2017 Wimbledon championships when she exited in the second round.

In the men’s draw, Thiem raced into the round of eight with a three-set obliteration of Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Thiem dismantled the 20-year-old 15th seed 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, 6-1 in just 2hr 7min.

“I played a great match today, the best one from my whole America trip,” said Thiem.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 21st in the world, can be proud of a breakout performance at the tournament, reaching the last 16 of a Slam for the first time.

Thiem will play Australia’s 21st seed Alex de Minaur for a spot in the semi-finals after the Australian breezed past unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-2, in 2hr 17 min.

The competition was blown wide open on Sunday after world number one Novak Djokovic was thrown out for accidentally hitting a line judge after smashing a ball in frustration during his last-16 match.

His departure means the US Open will this year produce a first-time Grand Slam winner in the men’s competition.

Williams is seeking to equal Margaret Court’s record for the most women’s Grand Slam singles titles.

A tournament victory at the weekend would also see her break away from Chris Evert, on six titles, as the most decorated US Open champion of the women’s game in the modern era.