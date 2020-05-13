Serena Williams joins sister Venus in stretching exercises

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:16 am

Hyderabad: What does tennis great Serena Williams do in the long lockdown period? Well here is the answer. The 23-time Grand Slam has joined sister Venus in a “Tennis Tuesday” workout session, according to Baseline Tennis.

Venus has been posting regular workout videos and tutorials for the past two months, and this was her first with Serena joining in.

“A lot of people ask what does Serena do or maybe no one has asked what Serena does,” Serena said. “But I’m assuming and I’m so full of myself to think that people do.”

Asked if she is missing tennis, Serena said: “You won’t believe this, but I am so so not missing the court.” But she did say that she misses playing doubles with her sister.

The two sisters did some stretching exercises. Venus had a surprise gift to her sister when she presented her a lavender scented “Yoga Mat Detox” cleaner.

Serena began her routine nice and slow with a couple of neck, head and body rolls. “Some of us have big heads and know everything, so our heads might tend to be bigger than others,” she said.

Her warmup routine is a little intense so she urged her fans to take breaks or sit back and drink a mimosa while watching. She would continue to lead fans around the world through an intense 25-minute routine that included hip flexer stretches, squats, hamstring stretches and arms and leg movements.

The 38-year-old Serena mentioned her stretching routine is supposed to be more of a workout and it really focuses on the quads, since she is building strength in that area.