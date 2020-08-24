Serendipity Arts Foundation announces grantees for 2020-21

By | Published: 1:23 pm

New Delhi: Continuing its support for the arts and the artists of the region, Serendipity Arts Foundation has announced the recipients of the Serendipity Arts Grants 2020-21. Totalling Rs 6 lakh, the grants are in performing arts – theatre, visual arts research and performing arts research.

The grant aims to give artists an opportunity to develop their craft, help them to gain global exposure and reach wider audiences. Besides providing grants, Serendipity Arts Foundation supports multidisciplinary arts initiatives all year round through residencies, workshops, exhibitions, and digital outreach initiatives leading up to their annual Festival, Serendipity Arts Festival.

According to the Foundation, the grantees were shortlisted by an independent jury from among the applications received through an open call. The recipients are Hrishitonoy Dutta (Visual Arts Research), Gyandev Singh (Performing Arts Research), Kiran Kumar, Savita Rani and Victor Thoudam (Performing Arts – Theatre).

“The global economy has been seriously affected by the pandemic and this is having a far-reaching impact on the arts community; during times like this, we need to increasingly support emerging artists and practitioners in the arts, particularly in the fields of research, documentation, and corresponding practice,” Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder Patron, Serendipity Arts Foundation said.

Keeping in mind the safety brief, the grant this year recognises proposals that enable the grantees to work around the Covid-19 pandemic. It also considers alternate approaches and adaptations in terms of research and presentation, for both visual arts and performing arts.