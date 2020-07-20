Serie A: Inter Milan’s title hopes damaged

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Milan: Inter Milan’s faint title challenge took another blow with a 2-2 draw at Roma in Serie A.

The result on Sunday left second-place Inter five points behind Juventus, which can take a huge step toward a record-extending ninth straight Italian league title with a win against Lazio on Monday. That would see the Bianconeri move eight points clear with four matches remaining.

A bizarre Gabriel own-goal and a missed penalty may have condemned Lecce to relegation as it lost 2-1 at Genoa in a direct fight for survival. Genoa moved four points ahead of 18th-place Lecce with four rounds remaining. Spal were relegated after losing 2-1 against Brescia, which itself is nine points from safety and likely to join Spal in Serie B.

Udinese lost 2-1 to Napoli and remained seven points above the drop zone after Matteo Politano scored a winner deep in stoppage time. Napoli has already qualified for the Europa League after winning the Italian Cup. It moved level on points with AC Milan and two points behind fifth-place Roma. Sampdoria came back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Parma, and Torino lost 2-0 at Fiorentina.