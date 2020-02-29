Series of bank holidays this month in Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: Brace for a series of bank holidays in March. There would be altogether nine non-working days for banks in the State, including Sundays. Mercifully, the proposed strike by employees unions has been deferred indefinitely. Otherwise, there would have been 13 non-working days for the banks in March.

Bank customers literally got a breather with the proposed strike being postponed indefinitely as the negotiations ended on a positive note. The holidays include five Sundays (March 1,8,15, 22 and 29), Holi festival on March 10, followed by holidays on account of second and fourth Saturdays (March 14 and 28), Ugadi festival on March 25. Contrary to the belief that March 31 is a holiday as it is the ending of the financial year, bank officials clarified that it indeed would be a working day.

Sources in the banking industry promised that the ATMs would not run dry, as replenishment of cash into the machines would be done as per mandate. “Banks will ensure that there is enough cash in their network of ATMs,” said an official from SBI.

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) secretary BS Rambabu said the unions wanted a wage revision settlement at 20% hike on pay slip components with adequate loading thereof while Indian Banks Association (IBA) said it is ready for up to 19% hike, including performance linked incentive. Unions were also asking for a five-day work week.

