Series of freak accidents shock Telangana

By | Published: 11:08 am

Hyderabad: One more incident in which a car fell off a flyover, killing one person and injuring at least four others, has added to a alarmingly growing list of such incidents in Telangana, including the State capital, over the last few months.

Tuesday’s accident, as per preliminary reports, had a car falling off the Balkampet flyover around 2.30 a.m., killing one passenger. A few persons standing beneath the flyover had a lucky escape as a video of the incident shows. The injured were passengers of the ill-fated car.

The same was not the case in November, when a youngster, apparently flooring the accelerator after breaking out of a traffic jam onto the then newly opened Biodiversity Flyover, lost control of his car, causing it to fly over the railing and crash onto the road below in broad daylight, killing a woman pedestrian.

Last month, a couple had a freaky death when the man, after stopping his car to buy fish, reversed it while talking on the phone, with the car falling into the Kakatiya Canal in Karimnagar district. Both husband and wife drowned.

Karimnagar saw yet another tragedy on Monday, when stopping of water into the SRSP canal led to the discovery of a submerged car with three highly decomposed bodies in it. The bodies were later revealed to be of MLA Manohar Reddy’s sister and her family. Investigation is still on as to how they ended up in the canal and when.

On Sunday, again in Karimnagar, another freak accident occurred when a lorry hit a car, causing it to fall into the canal off the Manair Bridge, killing the driver. What was more freaky was that a police constable who rushed to the spot, slipped while overseeing the rescue operation from the bridge and fell into the canal, leading to his instant death.

In October last year, a car plunged into the Left Canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project in Suryapet district, killing six people who were in it.

