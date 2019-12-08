By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Welcome to Serilingampally, Hyderabad’s new chill station. Once a nondescript sleepy suburb, this residential-cum-IT hub is turning out to be where the city’s winter is peaking. Temperatures, especially at night, fall faster than in other areas of the city. Last year, the temperature in the BHEL area of Serilingampally dropped below 6oC.

On Saturday morning, the region recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4oC. Due to its proximity to Hitec City and Gachibowli, Serilingampally, over the last few years, saw a massive influx of IT companies. However, rapid urbanisation has not yet robbed the area of its greenery and hills, thus keeping the temperatures low.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), temperatures in Serilingampally, in the span of four days, fell by 6.7oC, i.e., from 20.1oC on December 4 to 13.4oC on December 7. Since the beginning of this winter, night time temperatures in Serilingampally were the lowest in the city, followed by Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average minimum temperature recorded in Hyderabad on Saturday was 16.1oC. The weather this year is not on the same scale as last year, with the winter not being that severe this time around. “Due to moisture winds from the easterly direction, temperatures are not falling at night. However, as cold winds come from northern regions, temperatures will gradually drop. This is very likely to happen from the third week of December,” a senior IMD official said.

The IMD forecast says there would be fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy skies later while, minimum and maximum temperatures would hover around 17oC and 28oC for the next two days, respectively.

