Serious action if commodities sold at higher prices, warns Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has warned that traders selling essential commodities at higher prices would be dealt with seriously. He along with the District Collector RV Karnan and other officials visited many areas in the city and interacted with public, traders and held meetings with Chambers of Commerce and officials to take stock of the situation here on Friday.

The Minister informed that the district administration has made all arrangements for the availability of vegetables and essential commodities. There was no need for the people to panic. He urged people to cooperate with the government for an effective lockdown.

Ajay Kumar counselled the public moving on roads not to come out unnecessarily and to maintain social distancing when coming out to purchase vegetables or groceries at stores.

During an interaction with wholesale traders at Gandhi Chowk in Khammam the traders complained to the Minister that the stocks have arrived from other States but could not be unloaded as labourers were afraid of police to come to work.

Responding to that the Minister asked the Collector to provide identity cards to workers identified by the traders to attend the work. Similarly steps to ensure smooth passage of vehicles carrying essential goods or vegetables have to be taken, he said.

Ajay Kumar warned that PD Act would invoked against traders selling commodities at higher prices and wanted the officials concerned to keep a close watch on the prices in the markets.

The Collector Karnan assured the traders all steps for free movement of vehicles and asked them to provide the registration numbers of the goods carriers coming from Andhra and Hyderabad. If required the Collectors in concerned districts would be consulted.

Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Rao, Revenue Divisional Officer Ravindranath, Khammam urban Tahsildar Srinivas Rao and local corporators were present.

