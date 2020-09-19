Serum Institute all set to begin phase-III trials of Covid vaccine

Phase III of Covishield Vaccine trial has been started with the registration of volunteers for vaccination in Sassoon General Hospital

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Pune: Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, the hospital administration said on Saturday.

As per the official statement of the Sassoon General Hospital, currently, volunteer registration is going on for the trials.

“Phase III of Covishield Vaccine trial has been started in Sassoon General Hospital, Pune. At present, volunteer registration is going on for this. Those who are willing to volunteer for vaccination can contact on the following numbers–8550960196, 8104201267,” said the statement.

On September 16, ANI reported that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has allowed the Serum Institute of India to restart its phase two and three clinical trials for the Covishield Vaccine after the pharma major submitted the recommendations of the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), UK and DSMB India and requested permission to restart enrolment in the subject clinical trial of the vaccine.