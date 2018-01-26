Server crash delays release of RGV’s GST

By | Published: 9:48 pm 9:58 pm

Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma’s much talked about project, ‘God, Sex and Truth’ ran into unexpected hurdles on Friday with a server crash forcing postponement of its release from the United States.

The movie will now be released at 9 am on Saturday, Varma tweeted late on Friday.

#Strikeforcegst is solving all server problems of #GodSexTruth and grandly releasing it tomorrow 27th morning 9 Am for everyone to watch @MiaMalkova and listen to @mmkeeravaani 😘💐🍾💪💃💃😍 pic.twitter.com/MQVFcGtCip — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 26, 2018

Earlier, Varma took to Twitter and Facebook apologizing to ‘eagerly waiting viewers’ informing about the delay of the release due to server issues and said it would be released ‘at the earliest’.

Due to the unexpected tremendous traffic for #GodSexTruth,the server crashed and right now US producers are working on modifying, upgrading and increasing them, Will be able to tell by 6 pm when it will be released ..Sorry for the delay — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 26, 2018

Due to heavy traffic of wanting to watch @MiaMalkova ‘s #GodSexTruth #strikeforcegst is upgrading https://t.co/WEefYjbpYh which will cause a delay ..Will update when done — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 26, 2018

The movie has been witnessing strong protests from various quarters, with women activists in Hyderabad even lodging a police complaint stating the movie was derogatory to women and that it had obscene content. The Saidabad police here have registered a case following the complaint.