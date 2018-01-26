Server crash delays release of RGV’s GST

By Author   |   Published: 26th Jan 2018   9:48 pm Updated: 26th Jan 2018   9:58 pm
RGV GST
RGV's God, Sex and Truth. Source: Facebook

Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma’s much talked about project, ‘God, Sex and Truth’ ran into unexpected hurdles on Friday with a server crash forcing postponement of its release from the United States.

The movie will now be released at 9 am on Saturday, Varma tweeted late on Friday.

Earlier, Varma took to Twitter and Facebook apologizing to ‘eagerly waiting viewers’ informing about the delay of the release due to server issues and said it would be released ‘at the earliest’.

The movie has been witnessing strong protests from various quarters, with women activists in Hyderabad even lodging a police complaint stating the movie was derogatory to women and that it had obscene content. The Saidabad police here have registered a case following the complaint.


