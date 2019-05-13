Server issues halt RTA services across Telangana

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: For the third time in a month, the much talked about online service capabilities of the State Transport Department came under a cloud, with ‘server problems’ again throwing a spanner in the works.

After reporting a similar issue in late April and then again on May 6, all the 56 online services of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) went offline across all the 74 RTA offices in the State on Monday.

If it was a ‘technical glitch’ and a ‘short circuit’ that were named the villains on the previous occasions, this time it was a ‘hardware problem’ in the central server at the RTA’s head office in Khairatabad.

The result was the same as on the two previous occasions. Thousands of people, who had booked slots and paid user charges for getting their work, ranging from getting a learner’s’ licence to a vehicle’s fitness certificate, done online, lost both money and precious time and had to return home, with officials asking them to return again on Tuesday.

Mohammed Amjed Ali, who came from Yakutpura to renew his licence to Khairatabad, said that there was no point of services being online if hundreds of applicants could not avail any service. “When the department is collecting thousands of rupees as user charges, why should we suffer for a technical problem in the server?” he fumed.

Huge Crowd

Being the first day of the week, almost all the 11 RTA offices in the city, especially those at Khairatabad, Kukatpally, Nagole and Trimulgherry, witnessed the public in huge numbers, many of them getting frustrated and venting their anger at RTA constables.

A woman who came for termination of vehicle hypothecation at Khairatabad said she had taken leave from work to be at the RTA office on time for the slot booked.

“I booked the slot few days back and took leave today to come here. And I’m told the online services are shut down,” she lamented.

RTA officials in all the offices have asked the applicants to return on Tuesday, assuring them that the server would be rectified immediately.

Old server

According to sources, the storage server being used for processing the online services has been on the task from the year 2000, when computerisation began in the Transport Department.

The server has become old and cannot take the load dumped on it now, which was why it was developing snags quite frequently, sources said.

When contacted, Joint Transport Commissioner (IT & Vigilance), C Ramesh said the storage server was old and that plans were on to procure a new one, which could cost over Rs 1 crore.