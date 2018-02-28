ServiceNow launches new R&D centre in Hyderabad

By | ​​​​Business Bureau | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: ServiceNow opened its new ​​Hyderabad R&D Centre, which is located at Madhapur. The new centre is the company’s first R&D operation in Asia and will support its growth, with the company aiming to reach $4 billion in annual revenue in 2020.

Serving regional and global clients, the facility will be home to product engineering teams developing ServiceNow’s next generation artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities.

The opening of the centre will double the number of ServiceNow employees in Hyderabad ​with space for up to 1,000 staff. The Hyderabad office and Bengaluru operations represent ServiceNow’s largest R&D base outside the US.

The facility will significantly expand the product engineering, product management, applications development, service engineering, product operations and customer support teams in the region, covering all areas of ServiceNow’s product offerings including IT service management, human resource service delivery, customer service management and security operations. It will also house local HR, finance, sales and leadership teams.

Mitch Young, VP & GM, Asia Pacific & Japan ServiceNow said, “​​Hyderabad is one of the region’s most exciting technology centres that has rapidly established itself as a global software development hub. With access to world-class talent, superior infrastructure and a thriving technology sector, the city is a perfect match for ServiceNow’s continued growth and investment in the region.”

“Our success in the market has been underpinned by a multiplying customer base and a stronger enterprise ecosystem in India. With continuing technological advancements and the swell of data businesses must manage, finding new ways to enhance productivity will be core to business success and economic growth. The opportunity for Indian organisations is vast and only growing, and the new centre represents an important step as we continue to expand across the region,” Mitch said.

Growing from just two employees in Hyderabad in 2013 to over 500 today, the new centre will be doubling floor space in the city from 66,000 sft to 1,32,000 sft. The expansion will bring up the number of ServiceNow offices to three in India. The India business supports a range of commercial and enterprise customers across all major industries.