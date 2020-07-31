ServiceNow rolls out virtual internship programme

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: US-headquartered ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, is reinstating its commitment to the future workforce through initiatives and programmes that will shape them for the new normal. This includes a 100 per cent virtual internship programme globally, comprising its offices in India, including in Hyderabad.

Through this digital internship programme, it is anticipating to on-board 360 interns globally, of which its Hyderabad centre alone has onboarded 53 interns between May and July.

Radha Shreeniwas, senior director, HR business partner- APJ, ServiceNow, said, “The first interns to undertake ServiceNow’s 100 per cent virtual intern programme in 2020 designed and built an app to help customers translate data from social media platforms into business insights. The app is set to launch in August and will be available on ServiceNow’s app store. This new capability will also be added to the ServiceNow Citizen Developer Studio in future.”

Outside of the company’s ongoing partnerships with universities/colleges to attract interns, ServiceNow also uses social media to promote intern opportunities, which attract applicants from across India. The team also holds virtual hackathons to attract candidates in a practical, hands-on way.

The company, which has pledged not to lay off employees in 2020 globally, believes that interns are the lifeblood of any company. People who are in the early stages need industry experience and the company through its internship programmes aims to provide that.

“Not only interns, we have a clear policy for lateral hiring as well. This year, we could be hiring people in sales and engineering in India. Globally, we have over 11,000 employees and India accounts for 15 per cent of it. We have our prime centre in Hyderabad and plan to expand our operations here,” said Radha.

Its teams in Hyderabad focus on product, platform and business engineering, finance, operations, and other functionalities. The company has a small operation in Bengaluru and its sales network is spread across other cities in India.

Managing workflows

Companies are being tested during the pandemic and industry leaders have started to look at workflows to see how they could make themselves future-proof. Those customers who are more digitally advanced are the ones who will emerge through the crisis, she said.

ServiceNow has activated a cross-functional team to help industry and HR leaders to manage micro-movements to help manage the workflows, be it connecting to IT or finance departments or to meet other functions to enhance the overall employee experience. Digital initiatives are taken to reduce the friction in using workflows.

