Serving as Suryapet Collector a great opportunity: D Amoy Kumar

By | Published: 1:15 am

Suryapet: Outgoing District Collector D Amoy Kumar on Wednesday said that only coordinated efforts of officials of various departments in implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes would yield good results.

He was speaking at a farewell get together organised by the employees of District Collectorate at a private function hall following Amoy Kumar’s transfer to Ranga Reddy district as collector.

Amoy Kumar said that he had a lot of affection for Suryapet district and had tried his best for effective implementation of welfare schemes with the help of officials of all departments. Face to face programme, which was organised in all mandals during land records purification was considered as a model to other districts in the State to follow, he said. Conducting Peddagattua Jathara, which was second biggest annual fete in the State, without error had have him an immense satisfaction.

He felt serving Suryapet as district Collector was a great opportunity to him in his service. Suryapet also stood at top position in implementation of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram and Palle Pragathi, which were flagship programmes of the State government. He thanked all the employees and elected representatives for their cooperation in discharging his duties in the district.

Joint Collector Sanjeeva Reddy said that Amoy Kumar had stood as a role model to other officials by coming out with good decisions, which had benefited the people in the district.

District Revenue Officer P Chandraiah, District Rural Development Officer Kiran Kumar, District Agriculture Officer Jyothirmayi and District Panchayat Officer Prasad Rao also attended the programme.

