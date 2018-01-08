Session on farm research at PJTSAU

By | Published: 12:18 am 7:27 pm

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has conducted a brain storming session on ‘Role of Social Science in Agricultural Research & Development System’. The programe was jointly organised by PJTSAU and International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), India office, New Delhi. The representatives of IRRI India and Bangladesh, and experts from eight south Asian countries took part in the session.

Dr. V Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU who initiated discussion on the role of social science in agriculture research and development urged social scientists to a play key role in bringing out the technological outputs to the door steps of farmers for betterment of their livelihood. He suggested that there was need to fill up productivity gaps in the various crops in particular rice which provides additional income to the farmers.

He invited international panel members to join the university as experts in their interested fields to help Telangana as well as students of the varsity.

Dr. Nafees Meah, IRRI, South Asia Representative spoke about strategies adopted by the IRRI to strengthen the social science research in the region. Prof. Keijiro Otsuka, Prof. C. Ramaswamy, Former Vice chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Dr. Tin Hut, Permanent Secretary(Agriculture ) Myanmar, Dr. Tahlim Sudarayanto, Senior Economist, Indonesia, Dr. H N Bhandari, IRRI Representative in Bangladesh, Dr. T Pradeep, Director of Research, PJTSAU, Dr. Aldas Janaiah, Dr. Prakashan C.Veettil several students and faculty members of PJTSAU also participated in the event.