Session on role of social science in agriculture

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) in association with International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) organised an interactive brainstorming session on ‘Role of Social Science in Agricultural Research & Development System’.

The representatives of IRRI from India and Bangladesh and experts from eight south Asian countries participated in the session held at PJTSAU on Tuesday.

In his address, PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor V Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor urged social scientists to play a key role in bringing out the technological outputs to the door steps of the farmers for the betterment of their livelihood.

He also invited the international panel members to join the university as experts in their interested fields to help Telangana State as well as students of the university.

Nafees Meah, IRRI, South Asia representative spoke about the strategies adopted by the IRRI to strengthen the social science research in the region.