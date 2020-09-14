Set up 22 Navodaya schools in TS: Medak MP to Centre

MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who raised the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha on Monday, said the Centre had set up Navodaya schools in each and every district across the country

Sangareddy: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has demanded that the Union Ministry of Education initiate the process for setting up 22 new Navodaya Schools to cover all the Telangana districts.

The MP, who raised the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha on Monday, said the Centre had set up Navodaya schools in each and every district across the country. Pointing out that Telangana State was created just six years ago and 22 districts had no Navodaya schools, he urged the Centre to set up the schools in all the districts.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard in the past, he said.

He said the State government was ready to allot sufficient land and provide other infrastructure facilities for the schools.

