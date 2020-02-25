Set up complaint box in police training center: Karimnagar CP

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police V B Kamalasan Reddy on Tuesday asked the City Police Training Centre to set up a box to allow trainee constables to air their problems.

Instructing the training centre officials to set up complaints box, he made it clear that complainants need not reveal their names and other details while dropping complaints in the box. Stating that the key of the box would be with him, he said he would personally open the box and take steps to solve problems of trainee cops.

The CP made this comments in the wake of a trainee cop Sairam committing suicide at Sanathnagar railway station, Hyderabad, on Sunday night. In the suicide note, Sairam mentioned that he decided to end his life as he was unable to undergo police training.

Kamalasan Reddy held a meeting with the trainee constables at the training centre and instilled confidence among them.

Speaking on the occasion, CP wanted the cops not to snub the aspirations of their parents, who strove hard to nurture and provide education. He advised them to inform their problems to squad in-charge and go ahead by developing positive attitude.

Hurdles in the life journey were common and it was possible to overcome them if they go ahead by searching solutions. It was the responsibility of colleagues to encourage others who were lagging behind in the training.

Indoor and outdoor departments were developed to train the cops mentally and physically fit. Nothing was impossible if cops were fit, he said and asked police to complete training successfully by developing self-confidence.

Advising the cops to make practice of exercise, yoga and meditation as a part in their day to day activities, he said cops should maintain mental and physical fitness till their retirement.

Getting government job in the present competitive world was a lucky.

So, they should go ahead with self-confidence by knowing that they got job after competing with lakhs of candidates.

Moreover, it was the police department which has an opportunity to serve the people by maintaining cordial relation with all sections of the society.

Training center principal and Additional DCP (law and order) S Srinivas, vice-principal Shivabhaskar and in-charges of indoor and outdoor departments participated in the meeting.

