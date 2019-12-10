Set-up fast track court in ‘Samatha case’: Dalit groups

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Nalgonda: The members of Beda, Budigajangalu community on Tuesday staged dharna in front of the district Collectorate in Nalgonda demanding setting up of fast track court in the rape and murder case of Samatha in Asifabad district.

They took out a protest rally from clock tower centre to District Collectorate and staged a dharna in front of the district Collectorate. Speaking on the occasion, Beda Budigajangala Hakkula Samiti district president Pradyumna said that Samatha, a hawker, was raped and killed by three youth at near Yellapatar in Lingapur mandal of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district. He questioned as to why the State government and police did not respond in the same way they did in case of Disha. He saw caste discrimination in the response of the State government.

He pointed out that not a single leader, neither a MLA nor a MP consoled the family members of Samatha. He urged the government to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family provide a job to a family member. The Samithi leader Jhansi said that three accused persons in the case should be hanged to death immediately. Then only a strong signal would be sent to the society that accused in rape of dalits would also get stringent punishment, she maintained.

Kula Vivaksha Porata Samiti (KVPS) district secretary Paladugu Nagarjuna said that the State government should set up a fast track court to try the accused. They submitted a memorandum to in-charge district Collector V Chandrasekhar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter