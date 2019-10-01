Set up internet exchange in Vizag: MP urges Union Minister

By | AP BUREAU | Published: 12:22 am

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana made a fervent appeal to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad to set up an internet exchange in Visakhapatnam to spur the growth of the industry here.

In a letter addressed to the Minister on Monday, the Member of Parliament said that the internet exchange would reduce the internet costs by 40 per cent and the quality and speed of internet would also improve. “Many companies are not coming to Andhra Pradesh due to the high cost of data and low speeds. Currently, there are eight internet exchanges in the country in the top eight cities including all the metros. Visakhapatnam is the ninth richest city in India as per GDP and needs the facility immediately,” he noted.

He also pointed out that Visakhapatnam had many public sector units like the steel plant, shipyard, BHEL and NTPC besides huge defence establishments under Eastern Naval Command. There are also 13,000 MSME units including 200 IT companies and the new exchange here would help these units a great deal, he said.

