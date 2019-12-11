Set up mesh to SRSP flood canal: Fishermen

By | Published: 12:27 am

Nizamabad: Every year fisheries department officials were releasing fish seedling in Sri Ram Sagar Project, but due to lack of mesh to SRSP flood flow canal head regulatory, huge quantity of fish were slipping out from the project and fishermen were losing lot of revenue. Nearly 10,000 Goondla and Bestha community fishermen eke out their living by fishing in Sri Ram Sagar Project in Nizamabad and Nirmal districts. But due to lack of mesh at the flood flow canal huge quantity of fish going out from the project. The fishermen have been appealing to the government for a long time to arrange a mesh at the head regulatory gates.

Recently the community leaders submitted a memorandum to the R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on same issue and the Minister assured to look into the issue. Gangadhar, a fisherman from Balkonda said that the SRSP flood flow canal was situated at a height when water was flowing fish migrate towards higher place from lower. Because of this tendency, a huge quantity of fish was going out of the project whenever flood flow canal gates were opened. Now with government taking up the SRSP revival programme and the flood flow canal gates will always be open and fish would go out from project. The government should take immediate action in this regard, they said.

