Set up own business, Etela tells youth

By | Published: 12:13 am

Karimnagar: Health Minister Etela Rajender advised unemployed youths to setup self employment units by availing subsidy loans being given by the Telangana government. Instead of waiting for government jobs, educated youth should start their own businesses with Rs 50,000 subsidy loans being given by the state government without involvement of banks. Minister made this comments while distributing subsidy loan cheques to beneficiaries under minority assistance scheme at collectorate auditorium here on Wednesday. 24 beneficiaries were given cheques worth of Rs 50,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajender said Telangana government was providing subsidy loans to small businessmen and artisan families. Irrespective of their occupation, SC, ST, BC and Minority people have been given Rs 50,000 subsidy loans without involvement of banks. Families, which got loan amount, should develop their economic conditions, he said. Vegetable vendors, pan shop owners and other tiny businessmen should develop their businesses by availing subsidy loans, he advised and informed that government would give more loans in the coming future.

Zilla Parishad chairperson, Kanumalla Vijaya, local MLA Gangula Kamalakar, State Minority Finance Corporation chairman Syed Abkar Hussain and others participated in the programme.

