Set your priorities right

By | K Mythreya | Published: 12:01 am 3:51 pm

Hyderabad: New Year brings with it new hopes and aspirations. And, as students get ready to open a fresh chapter in 2018, this is an ideal time to get into a right academic frame of mind for the upcoming days and months. Especially for students, January signals an important period because within the next four months, the academic year will end and the time arrives to embark on a new beginning.

These four months period can be decisive and will be fruitful if planned right. Here, we chat with some youngsters in town to find their area of studies and how they are gearing up academically for 2018. Engineering is in vogue in Hyderabad but engineering education in the State is experiencing a roller coaster ride, due to struggles with lack of employability skills among graduates.

“To sustain in such dynamic situations, students should focus on the emerging trends and get updated with latest developments,” feels Phani Shashank, a B.Tech Civil student. He feels ‘Green Buildings’ are a way to go for civil engineers and suggests that it is the right time for civil engineering students to develop an eye for recent developments in this space.

Shivani Vishwanathula who recently began her journey of Masters in Public Health says 2017 has been a great year for her stream as a much needed All India Cadre of Public Health Services was on cards. She feels the public health education is evolving in the country and aspires to work with World Health Organisation.

Not just to those who are on their regular study courses, this New Year can be a right moment for aspirants in competitive exams to renew their strategies for success. One such aspirant, M. Sai Kiran feels that pressure will be more for aspirants like him.

“The pressure, however, can’t stop me in clearing the exam this time and I am well prepared to chip in for a public sector job,” he says. A commerce student and CA-CPT aspirant Mrudhula Pampati too said on the same note. “Though there is a proposal to increase the number of subjects in CPT exam, I am determined to come out with flying colours this year.”

As the date for exams come closer, pressure starts building up for students. Aarti Nagpal, a Psychologist has a simple solution for this common trouble. “From January, students should not delay their preparations. Follow a doable concrete time-table with short term goals will work perfectly,” she adds.