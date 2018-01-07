Seva Bharathi’s ‘Run for Girl Child’ organised in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:24 pm

Hyderabad: The second edition of Seva Bharathi- Telangana’s ‘Run for Girl Child’ was flagged-off by the Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Mahesh Sharma at Gachibowli Stadium here on Sunday.

With 5K, 10K and 21K Runs, the event which is part of efforts to promote awareness on the programme Kishori Vikas – Empowerment of Girl Child, was attended by Finance Minister, E. Rajender, Member of Parliament, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and MLAs, Kishen Reddy and Laxman.

More than 7,000 participants turned up braving early hours chill to participate in the Run with the 5K and 10K between and University of Hyderabad while the 21K covered the areas around Gowlidoddi and returned to the stadium, according to a press release.

Several corporates including GGK Technologies, Capgemini, Genpact, Thomson Reuters, Cotiviti, Avineon, ComVault, MedTronic, Hyderabad Industries Limited, Zolontech, TMR Group, Harsco, Value Momentum and others took part in the event. Apart from families from nearby gated communities, more than 400 beneficiaries of Kishori Vikas program too joined the event, the press release added.

Seva Bharathi general secretary, Raghunath Verabelli said the Run was aimed at adding 400 Kishori Vikas Centers to the existing 100 centers run in various parts of Hyderabad. “These centers empower girl children residing in slums and low income areas by helping them in their education, health and skill development,” he said.