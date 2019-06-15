Seva Margh distributes notebooks in Karimnagar

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Karimnagar: Sri Seva Margh, a voluntary organisation, distributed notebooks to economically backward students in Vavilalapalli and Kisannagar slum areas on Saturday.

Representatives of the organisation distributed 200 notebooks and other study material to students by touring in the areas. Speaking on the occasion, Seva Margh president Munipalli Phanitha said they had been encouraging students with “Back to School Bucket Challenge” for the last three years. This year, they had fixed a target to distribute 10,000 books.

The organisation was working with a motto to enhance strength in rural government schools and bring dropouts back to schools, she said.

