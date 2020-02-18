Sevalal birth anniversary celebrated in Adilabad on colorful note

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Adilabad: Lambadas celebrated 281st birth anniversary of saint and spiritual guru Sevalal Maharaj on a colorful note here on Tuesday. Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan and Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao were chief guests. Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Project Officer Bhavesh Mishra and Joint Collector G Sandhya Rani were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Janardhan Rathod suggested that members of the community must unite for addressing problems of Lambadas. He promised to bring their issues to the notice of CM if not resolved by local authorities. He informed that Rs 50 lakh and a piece of an acre land were granted for constructing Banjara Bhavan in Adilabad town and sought similar facility in Utnoor.

Rathod Bapu Rao said that they were officials organising the birthday celebrations of Sevalal. He stated that the decision to raise reservations of Lambadas in educational opportunities and employment would be made by Union government. He wanted members of the community to follow teachings of the spiritual leader, who had strived hard for reforming the society by propagating non-violence.

Bhavesh Mishra assured that certificates of nativity would be given to tribals as per rules and instructions of the government. He was all praise for the organisers for making elaborate arrangements to celebrate the occasion. He promised to address pending Podu land issue and issuance of pattas to Lambadas under Rights of Forest Rights Act. He stated that documentation of life of Sevalal would be readied by next birthday celebrations.

All India Banjara Seva Sangh honorary president Amar Singh Tilawat Amar Singh Tilawat, state president A Shyam Naik, former Adilabad MP Rathod Ramesh and Joint Collector Sandhya Rani also spoke.

Earlier, cultural programmes were held to mark the occasion. Traditional dance show by women artistes enthralled audiences. Women cladded in traditional attire were special attraction of the event.

