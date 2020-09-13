Seven arrested for murder of bizman in Hyderabad

Rajendranagar ACP K Ashok Chakravarthy said the seven persons hacked Mohd Jaweed, a businessman to death on main thoroughfare on Tuesday night in a planned manner

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police arrested seven persons who were involved in the murder of a businessman, reported at Shivarampally on Tuesday night. The police recovered a car, mobile phones and sharp edged weapons from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Syed Irfan (36) a footwear shop owner, Mohammed Attaullah (23), a labourer from Kalapather who was previously involved in a murder case, Shaik Khaled (23), a rowdy sheeter of Falaknuma police station, Mohd Ziauddin (24), car driver from Mailardevpally, Mohd Waseem (24), car driver, Ashraf Ali (21), a labourer and Kishan Rao (24), a truck driver from Rajendranagar.

Rajendranagar ACP K Ashok Chakravarthy said the seven persons hacked Mohd Jaweed, a businessman to death on main thoroughfare on Tuesday night in a planned manner.

“Irfan was running a chit fund business and had to pay Rs. 5 lakh to a woman who was known to Jaweed. However he could not pay the money as he suffered losses following a fire accident at his shop a few months ago,” he said.

Jaweed along with the woman went to Irfan’s shop and demanded the money from him. On a few instances, Jaweed himself contacted Irfan and demanded the money from him following which Irfan paid Rs.3 lakh and assured to pay the remaining amount soon.

“Jaweed continued to demand money following which Irfan with his associates planned to kill him. On Tuesday night, when Jaweed contacted Irfan, the latter along with six of his associates went to the snacks shop at Aramgarh road where the victim had come to get his vehicle repaired and attacked him with sharp edged weapons resulting in his death,” Chakravarthy said.

The police had booked a case following the murder and identified the seven suspects in the case. All of them were arrested on Sunday and were being remanded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .