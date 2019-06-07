Seven arrested on murder charge in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:08 pm

Hyderabad: The Uppal police arrested seven persons in connection with a murder reported on Sunday.

The arrested persons were B Nagaraju, K Ramesh, C Omkar, C Ramu, K Rajinikanth, G Raju and P Sunil Kumar. Three suspects, Mohd Mustaq, Sai and Santosh, were reported to be absconding.

The gang allegedly murdered M Machagiri alias M Prasad (22), a resident of KCR Nagar in Uppal at Srinagar Colony in Ramanthapur on Sunday. They attacked him with boulders, sticks and sharp weapons.

Prasad and the suspects were known to each other and were from the same neighbourhood. They, along with their accomplices, had frequent standoffs, with cases also filed against in connection with some of the fights.

According to the police, Prasad was allegedly harassing one Shivalatha, who was in a relation with Nagaraju. Angry over this, Nagaraju plotted to kill Prasad and roped in his friends. In the wee hours of Sunday, they called Prasad near Happy Bar in Srinagar Colony and attacked him with boulders and sticks apart from stabbing him till he died.

The arrested persons were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. The Uppal police said efforts were on to nab the absconding