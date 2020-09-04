Seven arrested, stolen property worth Rs 6.22 lakh recovered in Warangal

By | Published: 7:08 pm

Warangal Urban: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police and Madikonda police jointly arrested a gang of seven thieves and recovered as many as 8,248 brass coupler sets (pipe fittings) worth Rs 6,22,882 from the gang on Friday. The arrested were identified as Bontha Vijay, Kommarajula Raju, Orpu Rakesh, Battula Ramesh, Sivaratri Srikanth, Sivaratri Ramesh and Sivaratri Raju. All of them are residents of Subash Nagar in Karimnagar city for quite some time now.

Disclosing the details of the arrest, in-charge DCP, Central Zone, Warangal, K Pushpa said all the accused used to work as labourers who dig trenches to lay cables and pipelines. “The main accused Bontha Vijay Kumar came to Warangal eight months ago and started working as a fitter of the water meteres. He used to visit the stockyard located at Kadipikonda to get the water meters. He planned to steal the brass coupler sets to earn easy money. As a part of this, he along with six others intruded into the yard and stole the coupler sets on the night of February 9,” she said.

Following this, the incharge of the yard of AMRUT water scheme lodged a complaint with Madikonda police. She said that the police had arrested the gang members when they came to Madikonda to sell the stolen property at a scrap shop on Friday. Three of them have a history of theft cases in other police stations. The incharge DCP has appreciated CCS Inspector L Ramesh Kumar and others for nabbing the gang.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .