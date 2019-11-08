Seven couples tie knot at mass wedding in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, DCP D Uday Kumar Reddy and District Sports and Youth Services Officer B Srikanth Reddy witnessed the mass wedding of seven couples performed by Samajik Jagruti Welfare Society, a Mancherial-based voluntary organisation, here on Friday. They congratulated and showered blessings on the couples. Rao was the chief guest, while Satyanarayana, Uday Kumar and Srikanth were guests of honor at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Diwakar Rao was all praise for the members of the society. “It is an auspicious occasion. The members contributed funds from their savings and raised donations in order to organise the marriage. Voluntary organisations can take a cue from the members and serve the needy,” he said.

Commissioner of Police Satyanarayana said that the society stood out by solemnising the weddings of financially weak couples in a grand ceremony. He appreciated the members and urged them to continue similar gestures in future. Uday Kumar and Srikanth Reddy also expressed similar views and complimented the voluntary organisation for coming to the rescue of the pairs.

