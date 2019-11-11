Seven held for decamping agro products in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: Seven persons were arrested by the Rachakonda police for allegedly decamping with costly material from a company at Uppal on Monday. The police recovered property worth Rs 25 lakh at their instance.

The accused were Muthukuar Chandra Shekar Reddy (60), S Murali Krishna (30), Shaik Pasha Vali (33), Uppara Bade Sahab (21), Vadde Ramanjaneyulu (20), Vanjari Sai (19) and Gowrishetty Bhasker (20).

According to Rakshita K Murthy, DCP (Malkajgiri) the prime suspect Chandra Shekar Reddy, who is from Kurnool district was a regular customer at Naganani Agro Products located IDA products. The firm was involved in production of bio-finished products like boxes.

The owner of the godown Naganandi Venkata Narayana, had locked the premises on November 3. Two days later when he returned, he found property missing. On being informed, the Uppal police visited the premises and registered a case. On November 4th night, Chandra Shekar along with his associates came to the godown and broke the lock. “The seven persons shifted the material from the godown into two vehicles and took it away. They kept the material at premises in Hemanagar,” the DCP said.

By the help of CCTV footage, the police identified the persons who decamped with the property. All were arrested on Monday and recovered the property.

