Seven held in Hyderabad for illegal sale of Covid-19 drugs

By | Published: 4:39 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing the crackdown on illegal sale of antiviral drugs used to treat Covid-19 patients, the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) on Friday night arrested seven persons and seized nine Remdesivir (Covifor) and one Cipremi injection from them.

Those arrested were identified are Mohammed Obaid, Mohammed Afaq Ali, Mohammed Majid Ali, Abdul Aziz, N Sunil, B Raju and M Ravi.

The seven persons were procuring generic versions of Remdesivir and Cipremi injections and selling the same at higher prices to Covid-19 patients and making huge money, police said.

Abdul Aziz, who runs the OP Pharmacy at Olive Hospital in Nanalnagar, was procuring the injections from B Raju, who works at the same hospital, at Rs.19,000 each. The actual price of the injection is Rs.5,400.

“Raju bought the injection from N Sunil who works with Medisys Hospital at LB Nagar. Sunil also sold the injections to Aziz again. Aziz after purchasing the injection from Sunil and Raju, sold it for Rs.20,000 each to Majid, who sold it to Obaid at Rs.28,000 each through his friend Afaaq Ali,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force).

He added that Obaid, who works at Sameer Pharmacy, was planning to sell the injection with the help of hospital managements at a higher price. All the arrested were handed over to the Asifnagar police for further action.

On Friday, two brothers, both running pharmacies in the Secunderabad area, were arrested for illegally selling Remdesivir injections and Fabiflu tablets and Made in China pulse oximeters at exorbitant prices. On Tuesday, a pharmacy store owner at Punjagutta, who sold Remdesivir injections at Rs.21,000 each, was arrested. The same day, a gang of eight persons was also arrested with the police seizing injections and tablets worth Rs.35 lakh from them.

