Seven held in Mancherial for gambling

By | Published: 7:25 pm

Mancherial: Seven persons were arrested by Ramagundam-Task Force police for allegedly indulging in gambling on the banks of Godavari near Chennur town on Sunday. They seized Rs 40,130 from them.

Task Force Inspector Sagar and Sub-Inspector Sammaiah said that the accused were Kommeta Srikanth, a resident of Kotapalli, Kommula Srinivas, Puppala Satheesh, Potu Satyanarayana, Ramadugu Prakash, Chenna Venkateshwarlu and Gaddala Kishan, all belonging to Chennur town.

They were handed over to Chennur police for taking further action against them. Sagar cautioned that none would be spared if found to be indulging in gambling. He said then police had its own intelligence system.

On June 23, Mancherial police , led by DCP Rakshita K Murthy, raided a club and seized Rs 6.21 lakh from 36 members of the recreational centre on Saturday night.