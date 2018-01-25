Seven held on charges of kidnap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police on Wednesday arrested a seven-member gang for their alleged involvement in a kidnap case booked on Saturday last.

According to the police, the suspects were identified as G Madhava Chary (32), B Prabhakar (30), A Krishna (24), M Ansari ( 24), Sheikh Shareef Foolpiyeda (21) and Sheikh Shorab Ali (19) along with a minor.

LB Nagar DCP M Venkateshwar Rao said the complainant, C Antaiah (65), was kidnapped by the suspects when he was going to a grocery to buy milk.

“However, he escaped from them and returned home on Sunday. Based on clues, the suspects were identified and arrested on Wednesday,” he said.

Police, who seized one car and two-wheeler, four knives and other incriminating material, produced the suspects before court.