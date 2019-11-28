Seven Kadapa NRIs arrested by Kuwait Police for forgery of Indian certificates

By | Published: 7:25 pm

Jeddah: Kuwait Police has busted a forged documents racket by arresting seven Telugu NRIs allegedly involved in forging motor driving licenses for the newly arriving drivers from India. The Kuwait police got wind of rampant forging of Indian documents especially driving licenses, as part of investigation, the sleuths approached one of the accused on pretext of attesting a marriage certificate ad making driving license, he was arrested by the police, later other six NRIs of the gang arrested by Police.

All Seven arrested from Rajampet of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh and believed to be experts of producing marriage, graduation certificates and Indian driving license, said sources.

The police found several incriminating documents which prompted Kuwait government to review all the certificates that were attested by Indian embassy for last one year. The accused had not only issued fake Indian certificates and attestation of Indian embassy but also forged official seals and signatures of Kuwait foreign ministry. Also, Kuwait police proposed to investigate the case with the support of Indian police.

Unlike other countries in the Gulf, most of Indians especially from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states arriving in Kuwait on family driver visa which is easily issued. The driving license issued from India is mandatory for applying a local license in Kuwait. The Indian license is required to be attested by the Indian embassy. The accused were charging between 100 to 150 Kuwaiti Dinars that is equivalent to 24,000 to 35, 000 Indian Rupees.

