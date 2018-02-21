Driver dozes off at the wheel, nine dead in accident near Kothakota

By | Published: 9:45 am 1:34 pm

Mahabubnagar/Hyderabad: The death toll in the road accident near Kothakota town of Wanaparthy district rose to nine with two more succumbing to their injuries while being treated in the hospital in Mahabubnagar town on Wednesday morning. While two are critically injured, one of them was suspected to be brain dead and the other is being rushed to Hyderabad for treatment, police said.

Police surmise that the accident took place when the car going towards Kurnool from Hyderabad jumped over the road divider and hit the oncoming car in which a family was travelling. It is suspected that the cab driver could have dozed off on the wheel in early hours of Wednesday.

There were six persons in the cab which was going from Hyderabad to Kurnool side. They were Raju from Ajjakollu, Mallesh from Mastipiur, Banni from Mulammalla, Veeresh and Lankala Naresh from Nandimalla, who died on the spot while Mogulanna of Mastipur village of Atmakur mandal was shifted to Hyderabad.

The second ill-fated vehicle, a Blue coloured Pulse was carrying five members of a family, which was going to Hyderabad. They were stated to be residents of Badangpet in Hyderabad. Four of them died on the spot, while another in the hospital. A young woman, identifieid as Kalpana was not responding to commands, though her vitals were stable. She was suspected to be braindead. The victims were identified as Suri Babu, his wife Sunita, daughter Prasuna and mother in law Rajeshwari. The other woman suspected to be in braindead was identified as Kalpana.

Earlier Report:

Seven persons including two women were killed and four others injured critically when two cars collided head on near Kanimeta village of Kothakota town in Wanaparthy district on the National Highway on Wednesday morning, police

said.

Preliminary reports said the victims hailed from Hyderabad and were travelling in two cars with registration numbers TS08 UA 3801 and TS 08 EQ 8108. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.