Seven killed, eight injured in two separate accidents in Warangal

By | Published: 3:40 pm

Warangal: Seven persons were killed and four others injured in two separate road accidents in the erstwhile Warangal district on Friday. Three persons died and four were injured when two cars were involved in a head-on collision at Singarajupally village in Devaruppula mandal in Jangaon district. The deceased were identified as Kommu Krishana (38) of Peddamaduru, Manideep (35) and Soma Narsaiah (40) of Jangaon. The three injured are undergoing treatment at Jangaon area hospital.

In another incident, an ambulance was rammed by a car between Katakshapur and Mohammad Gousepally village in Warangal Rural district. Four persons including an eight-month-old infant died in the accident. Four others were injured. The deceased belonged to Bheemaram of Hanamkonda.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .