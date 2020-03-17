Seven MANUU students recruited by Bihar govt

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: Seven passed out students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Polytechnic Hyderabad, have been appointed in various posts by the Bihar government.

In a press release on Tuesday, MANUU said the students – Md Jabir Hussain, Md Aaquib Hussain, Md Aftab Alam, Md Zartab Alam, Aquib Alam, Md Rahmat Rangrej and Taufique Alam were selected for the post of technical assistant and special survey in Panchayat Raj and Land & Revenue departments respectively.

The selected six students were from 2015-18 batches and one is from 2014-17 batch. Their appointment orders were released in February 2020. MANUU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Ayub Khan, in-charge Registrar Prof SM Rahmatullah congratulated students on their selection.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .