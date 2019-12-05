Seven medical colleges on cards in Telangana

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: In the last few years, along with adding more beds in public health care institutions, there has been a concerted effort by the health wing to increase medical seats and launch new medical colleges, especially after the formation of new districts in Telangana.

As part of these efforts, recently the State Health Minister, Etela Rajender, had met with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for approvals and financial support to start new medical colleges. In the current academic year, two new medical colleges have already started offering medical courses to students at Nalgonda and Suryapet with 150 medical seats each while several more are in the pipeline from next academic year.

The Ministry of Health and Family and Welfare (MoHFW) has agreed to provide financial assistance to set up at least three new medical colleges in the State. At present, the State health authorities are preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for three medical colleges, which will be shared with MoHFW in New Delhi in the coming days.

Overall, apart from the existing 10 Government medical colleges (including ESI Medical College at Sanathnagar), the health authorities have an ambitious plan to add 7 more medical colleges in the newly formed districts. The proposed districts where the medical colleges are expected to be set up include Khammam, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Mancherial, Bhadrachalam, Bhupalpally, either Tandur or Vikarabad.

While interacting with press persons recently, Health Minister hoped that the new medical colleges will come through at the earliest. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is very particular about adding more medical colleges and doctors in the State. Medical colleges will come up in the newly formed districts and the Centre has promised to support us in this endeavour. For the past six months, we have been holding a series of meetings and discussions on ways to add more seats and create medical colleges,” Etela Rajender said.

Current academic year

In terms of new medical colleges, the ongoing academic year has been quite fruitful as the State has received sanctions to start two new medical colleges in Nalgonda and Suryapet. The number of Government MBBS seats in the State has shot-up to 1550, thanks to the new medical colleges. Earlier, before separate statehood, Telangana had access to 700 government MBBS seats while the number has swelled to 1550 government MBBS seats in the last five years.

Medical colleges & MBBS seats in TS

Govt medical colleges: 10

Govt MBBS seats: 1550

Gandhi Hospital (200 seats); Osmania Medical College (250); Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal (200); RIMS, Adilabad (100); Govt Medical College, Nizamabad (100); Govt Medical College, Mahabubnagar (150); Govt Medical College, Siddipet (150); Govt Medical College in Suryapet (150); Govt Medical College in Nalgonda (150) and ESIC Medical College at Sanathnagar (100).

Private medical colleges: 22

Total number of seats: 3050

Total MBBS seats: 4600 (in all 32 medical colleges)

Proposed medical colleges: Khammam, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Mancherial, Bhadrachalam, Bhupalpally, Tandur or Vikarabad

Reforms in medical education after MCI removal:

More medical colleges,seats

This year, 27 new medical colleges in the country.

Two new Govt medical colleges in Telangana

Impact of EWS quota:

Nearly 300 more medical seats to be added in Govt and private medical colleges200 additional MBBS seats in Govt medical colleges

Impact of new MBBS syllabus:

Lessons on ethics, communication, protesting rights of patients

Focus in public health, organ donation, mental health

Foundation course for students

Dedicated time to pursue co-curricular activities

CCTV footage of classrooms, OPD, laboratory to be monitored



Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.