Seven more migrants test positive for Covid-19 in Mancherial

By | Published: 10:09 am

Mancherial: Seven migrants, returned from Mumbai recently, tested positive for Covid-19 in Mancherial district on Monday.

District Covid-19 nodal officer Balaji said that two migrants each of Dandepalli, Luxettipet and Jannaram mandal and one belonging to Bellampalli were diagnosed with the acute respiratory disease. The patients were shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

They were earlier in an isolation centre after returning from Mumbai few days back.

With these, the district recorded a total of 18 cases so far. Of them, 17 were migrants arrived to native places from Mumbai since May 10.

