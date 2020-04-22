Seven new cases confirmed in Karnataka; total infections raises to 425

By | Published: 1:28 pm

Bengaluru: Seven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 425, the Health department said on Wednesday.

The new positive cases include a four month old infant from Kalaburagi.

“7 new positive cases have been reported from last evening till this noon…..Till date 425 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 17 deaths and 129 discharges,” the department said in a mid-day situation update.

Among seven cases five are from Kalaburagi and two from Bengaluru urban.

While five out of seven are contacts of patients already tested positive, two are with the history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).