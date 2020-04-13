Seven new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, total reaches 439

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Amaravati: Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 439.

The Andhra Pradesh government said that out of the seven cases, three were reported from Guntur while four from Nellore.

Of the total COVID-19 positive cases in the state, so far 12 have been discharged while 12 have succumbed to the virus.

India’s count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.