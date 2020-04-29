Seven new COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Wednesday

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to witness a steady drop in new COVID-19 positive cases with only seven cases reported on Wednesday. With this, the total number of Coronavirus cases reported in the State rose to 1,016.

While 582 active cases are undergoing treatment as on Wednesday, the number of patients who were treated and discharged went up to 409.

