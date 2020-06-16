Seven panchayats of Telangana get Panchayat Sashaktikaran awards

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Sanjeeb Patjoshi on Tuesday declared the names of seven panchayats awarded the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar for 2020. Telangana was nominated in all the three categories of the awards, i.e. Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Purskar, Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award and Child friendly Gram Panchayat Award.

The award money will be released for the panchayats only after they submit the utilisation certificates of the previous years.

While Nizamabad was the district panchayat to receive the award, Sultanabad block (Mandal) panchayat now under Peddapalli, Nandipet block panchayat under Nizamabad, Kishtampet village panchayat under Srirampur block under Peddapalli, Gorralagondi village panchayat under Chinnakodur block (Siddipet), Gangaram panchayat under Kataram block of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Pedda Lingareddypalle of Siddipet rural block were the award winners under general category.

