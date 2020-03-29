Seven people shifted to quarantine centres in Nizamabad

By | Published: 10:22 pm 10:30 pm

Nizamabad: Around 25 to 30 persons from Nizamabad district who left for Delhi on March 12 and stayed in the national capital for three days to attend religious event were sent into quarantine. While travelling by train, they came in contact with two corona positive persons.

On Saturday, quilla area retired electricity employee was identified as corona positive and was shifted to quarantine centre along with his four family members. Officials conducted a survey to identify the persons who travelled with the suspects and identified four persons at Makloor and Balkonda mandals who went to Delhi on 13th March along with the infected person and returned on 19th March. These four persons were also suffering with cold, cough and fever, among them one person was shifted to Nizamabad GGH and another three were shifted to nursing college.

Apart from them one person from Renjal and a couple of Ravula village of Sirikonda were also suffering with cough, cold and fever symptoms. They were also shifted to the quarantine centre. In total, seven persons were shifted to quarantine centre and doctors are conducting tests.

