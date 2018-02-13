Seven persons held for gambling at Chikkadpally

By | Published: 1:55 am

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Task Force along with the Chikkadpally police raided a gaming house near Sri Venkateswara Temple and arrested seven persons on charges of gambling here on Monday evening. Cash of Rs 35,000, cell phones and other material were seized from them.

The arrested persons were M Srinivas, B Giridhar Rao, B Ravi; DM Srinivas, D Praveen, JV Ragahvaiah and SVB Choudhary.

According to the police, all the suspects were close friends and for the past few months, had taken a room on rent for Rs 5,000 a month to use it as a common gaming house. They played three cards and invited other punters as well. On Monday evening, they were caught while playing in the room. The suspects along with the seized material were handed over to Chikkadpally police for further action.